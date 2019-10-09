Male via Instagram abused and threatened the victims of the school shooting in Parkland
A man from California was convicted of using Instagram to prosecute the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, as well as family members of those who were killed. This writes Fox News.
22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana was convicted in Federal court for cyber-harassment in Fort Lauderdale (FL), he threatened to kidnap the victims in the mass shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland.
Fleury used 13 different Instagram accounts and sent via the application 301 message to the families of the victims and survivors of the school shooting of Parkland.
According to the testimony of the prosecution, this person is called your accounts in honor of the arrow of Parkland Ted Bundy and sent messages like: “Your misery is my joy” and “I killed your family, ha-ha-ha”.
Public defender Fleury said 22-year-old boy suffers from autism and he “didn’t understand that people are afraid of it.”
But assistant U.S. attorney Jared Strauss argued in court that Fleury “knew what he was doing… He just doesn’t feel it, he doesn’t care”.
Fleury was found guilty on all charges. the verdict will be announced in December 2019.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
14 February 2018 in middle school in Parkland, Florida, the shooting occurred in which 17 people died and several were injured. This crime became one of the most mass shootings in a school in U.S. history. Read eyewitness accounts of the shooting at the school in Florida, the history of the victims, the shocking details of the life of the arrow Nicolas Cruz and an interview with his adopted family.