Mali vs Ivory Coast live streaming free: preview, prediction

Mali – Ivory Coast. Forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/08/2019)
We present the forecast for the match of the 1/8 finals of the African Cup of Nations, in which on July 8 the national teams of Mali and Cote d’Ivoire will play out for the next stage. Who will win in this duel? – read our material.
Mali
The national team of Mali for the 11th time takes part in the main football event in Africa and twice became a bronze medalist, and in 1972 won silver medals. In the current tournament, the Eagles started with a major victory over Mauritania, then drew with Tunisia and minimally defeated Angola, for which our experts gave the correct prediction.
Ivory Coast
The Cote d’Ivoire national team qualified for the main CAS tournament from second place in the group with Guinea, winning three wins and two draws. In the main tournament, the elephants won the second place in Group D, where they scored two wins – over South Africa (1: 0) and Namibia (4: 1), but lost to the first national team – Morocco (0: 1).
Statistics
Mali won in only 2 out of 20 full-time matches.
Cote D’Ivoire won 6 of their last 8 matches
Mali won 2 of 3 last meetings
The last personal match ended in a draw (0: 0)
Forecast
The situation in the African Cup never ceases to amaze, and after the departure of Egypt it is difficult to name the main favorite of the tournament. In today’s match, statistics are on the side of Côte d’Ivoire , although, in our opinion, we are in for a tough game of equal rivals and the main struggle in the center of the field.