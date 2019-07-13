Malina: does it help in the treatment of colds?
One of the most popular berries among the population of our country is considered raspberry. Sweet, juicy, fragrant with the unforgettable taste she also found wide application in the treatment of colds. How effective is the use of this fruit — say the experts.
One hundred grams of raspberries contains 44% of the daily value of ascorbic acid. Also in its composition contains vitamins of group “b”, “D”, “PP”, some minerals, fructose. Of great value are crude fiber, which is in excess of rich raspberry.
The presence of fiber in raspberries and pectin promote digestion and preventing the development of putrefactive bacteria in the intestines. Contained in the berries ketones are involved in the decay of fat deposits, leading to weight loss. Potassium strengthens the walls of blood vessels and phytosterols prevent the development of atherosclerosis. Coumarins lead to normal blood clotting and prevent blood clots.
Almost raspberry is safe for human consumption. Only to people prone to allergies and kidney problems, you should be careful.
But in the treatment of colds by using raspberry scientific evidence — no. Drink plenty of warm fluids useful with any other berry (or jam).
When choosing raspberries should be remembered that real raspberries are beginning to ripen in late June — early July. Earlier maturation is stimulated by the manufacturer with the help of special medications. Raspberries should be dry, clean. The color of the berries can be white, yellow, and various shades of red. Larger berries are more juicy and have less seeds. The shelf life is very short — about a day. Remember this when you visit the store.