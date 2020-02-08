Malinowski brought victory to the “Atalanta”, received the second best score for the game against Fiorentina (video)
Atalanta celebrates victory
In the framework of the 23rd round of Serie A Bergamo Atalanta in Florence met with Fiorentina and won willed victory – 2:1.
The first half at the “Artemio Franchi” ended in favor of the hosts, thanks to exact blow of Federico Chiesa.
However, after the break, only 4 minutes took the guests to equalize – 1:1.
After another 20 minutes on the field appeared Ruslan Malinovsky, who became one of the heroes of the match.
On 72 minutes, the player of national team of Ukraine received the ball 35 metres from goal, several advanced and struck a firm blow in a gate corner, setting the final score in the match.
In less than half an hour spent in the field, Malinowski was recognized as one of the best in the match – Ruslan got his team the second best rating from WhoScored – a 7.7. More ball received only his teammate Josip Ilicic and 7.8. But Slovenia played the full 90 minutes.
We add that the Ukrainian is already the third goal in this season’s Serie A. Earlier, Malinowski scored the goal “of Verona” and “Bologna”.
With this victory and the unexpected failure of “Roma” in the home match against Bologna FC (2:3), La Dea entrenched in 4th place in the standings, ahead of the Romans on 3 points.