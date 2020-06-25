Malinowski chic gets helped “Atalanta” to repeat the club’s goalscoring record in the season Series A (video)
Ruslan Malinovskiy
In the Central match of the 27th round of the Serie A in Bergamo, Atalanta took Lazio, who are fighting with Juventus for the “scudetto”.
The match went overdramatize.
By the 11th minute the hosts were losing 0:2. However, the goal Robin Gosens in the endgame of the first half helped ward Gian Piero Gasperini to renew the spirit.
And on the 66 th minute Ruslan Malinovskiy a terrific shot from outside the penalty area and equalized the score – 2:2.
But the “Atalanta” I decided not to stop and 10 minutes before the end of normal time, Jose Palomino made a gift to both yourself and the team, in addition to Juventus – 3:2.
Note that the defeat in Bergamo Lazio have complicated their fight for the championship – the gap from Juventus increased to 4 points.
In turn, Atalanta increased the number of its goals in the championship to 77, equalling his scoring record set last season.
Highlights of the match Atalanta – Juventus – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Series A.