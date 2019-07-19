Malinowski scored a goal and gave an assist in his debut match for the Italian club (video)
Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskiy has played the first game for his new club — Italian “Atalanta”. Our compatriot appeared in the starting lineup for the game tournament Trophy Fra. mar against a team from Serie D (fourth division Italy) — “Brusaporto”, and made several effective action.
In particular, for 10 minutes Malinowski made a precision throw into the opponent’s penalty area, and Brim Collie volley scored the second goal in the meeting.
And on 35 minutes the opponent was a penalty, which the partners entrusted to perform the Ukrainian and he did not disappoint, spreading the ball and the goalkeeper on different corners (the score was 5:0).
Note that the Ukrainian, and the rest of the players, “Atalanta”, played one half and then took the field a different lineup. Final score 9:0 in favor of Malinowski.
The next friendly match scheduled for July 21, when Atalanta will play with the representative of the series — “Renate”. And then the “BERGAMASCHI” scheduled series of games against English clubs — Swansea (July 27), “the Norwich” (July 30) and “Lester” (2 August).
