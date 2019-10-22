Malinowski scored his first goal for the “Atalanta” in the Champions League match (video)
Ukrainian footballer of Bergamo Atalanta Ruslan Malinovskiy has scored his first goal for the Italian “Atalanta”, after the transition from the Belgian “Genk”.
October 22 in the group stage match of the Champions League with “Manchester city” Malinowski converted a penalty in gate of Englishmen.
The penalty was given on the 28th minute of the game for a foul on Fernandinho Ricice.
It is worth noting that the game with Manchester city was for the Ukrainian footballer of the 10th for the Italian club in all competitions.
Malinowski was the author of the only goal Atalanta in this match, which ended with the victory of Manchester city – 5:1.
Ukrainian defender “Manchester city” Alexander Zinchenko miss the match with Atalanta due to a knee injury.