Malinowski slicnim gorgeous naked usav the fate of razgrom “Bres” (video)
July 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Startowy match 33-th round Zer And CCB of the favorable signs of razgromom Atalanta “Bres”, KOTRA, sudachi s Usoga, wilta in Series B.
SST Galv dantali pidopichni Jan P ro Gasper at the gate of supernice, wherein two were otrimali have the answer – 6:2.
One iz best u skladi La Dea CCB Ruslan Malinovskiy, that writing on Vlasna rakhunok ” goal two asisti.
The goal of a sincere Ukrainian CCB, as always, Garni. On the 28th Guilin Ruslan rozryadu his garmata because between a free marketplace, Trabelsi account 3:1.
For this reason after Peremogi Atalanta panelsa other meeting place in turnmy tablets, up to six point Skurativsky his vastapane from Juventus, that sviy match held today on visd against “Sassuolo”.