Malkov and Kiyko ahead of the Russians and Ukraine has brought the “silver” European games (photo)

| June 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Ukrainian athletes continue to replenish the Treasury of our team in the second European games, which take place from 21 to 30 June in Minsk.

On Tuesday, June 25, our jumper on the trampoline Malkova Svetlana from Nikolaev from Kiev and Marina Kiyko (pictured) won a silver medal in synchronous jumps.

In the final Protocol Ukrainka was only beaten by Belarusian Duo Anna Goncharova and Maria Maharishi scored 50,230 points and assessment 48,240 just one tenth of a point overtaken the Russians Irina Kundius and Yana Pavlova (48,140).

Marina Kiyko and Svetlana Malkova

Note that the medal Malkova and Kiyko was 19th (5 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze) for the Ukrainian athletes at the competition in Minsk.

Photo of the NOC of Ukraine
