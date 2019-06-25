Mallorca Wladimir Klitschko evacuated from the yacht due to a fire (video)
June 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Wladimir Klitschko
Employees of coastal protection Spain evacuated Wladimir Klitschko after the boat he was in was on fire.
It is reported Bi-bi-si.
About the incident with the fire, said Klitschko in his Twitter.
“Be careful what you wish for. Fate took my desire to “crank it” a few literally. On Sunday night our boat was on fire – my family and friends evacuated workers coastal protection and firefighters. Don’t worry: we’re all right,” he wrote.
We will remind, last year Wladimir Klitschko was invited to teach at an ivy League University.
READ The girl ran out onto the field during the Champions League final, was connected with the Russian prankster (photo)