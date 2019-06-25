Mallorca Wladimir Klitschko evacuated from the yacht due to a fire (video)

June 25, 2019

На Мальорке Владимира Кличко эвакуировали с яхты из-за пожара (видео)

Wladimir Klitschko

Employees of coastal protection Spain evacuated Wladimir Klitschko after the boat he was in was on fire.

It is reported Bi-bi-si.

About the incident with the fire, said Klitschko in his Twitter.

“Be careful what you wish for. Fate took my desire to “crank it” a few literally. On Sunday night our boat was on fire – my family and friends evacuated workers coastal protection and firefighters. Don’t worry: we’re all right,” he wrote.

We will remind, last year Wladimir Klitschko was invited to teach at an ivy League University.

