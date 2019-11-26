“Malmö” — “Dynamo”: online broadcast of the match of the Europa League
Thursday, 28 November, Dynamo will play the match of the fifth round of the group stage of the Europa League on 21-thousand stadium of Sweden “Malmo” (beginning at 22:00 broadcast — a “Football 2”). In the capital of Ukraine, as we know, the Dynamo defeated the Swedes — 1:0.
The correspondent of “FACTS” will hold with “Swedbank Arena” is an online broadcast of the match wards Uwe Rosler and Alexei Mikhailichenko, which you can watch in this news.
Position in the group
After four rounds the tournament table of group b of the Europa League headed by “Copenhagen” and “Dinamo”, scored 6 points, Malmo — 5 points, “Lugano” — 2.
Vice-champion of Ukraine in the first round defeated in his field “Malmo” — 1:0, then drew three: away with the “Lugano” — 0:0, and also at the Kiev Olimpiyskiy and arena Parken in Copenhagen with the Danes with the same score 1:1 (by the way, the “white-blue” holds the record for the number of peaceful outcomes in the main draw of the Europa League — 22).
Malmo started with the defeat in Kiev (0:1), then the house broke the world with “Copenhagen” — 1:1, was also defeated Lugano at home (2:1) and played with the Swiss draw away (0:0).
Match highlights of the match Dinamo — malmö FF 1:0
Note that the victory in Sweden ensures team Oleksiy Mykhailychenko out of the group, but in the case of a draw or defeat there is a risk to be in the Quartet odd man out.
Recall that in the other match in group b on 28 November in St. Gallen will face the Swiss “Lugano” and Danish “Copenhagen”.
Arbitrator of the Czech Republic
To work on the match in Malmo UEFA entrusted to the judging panel of the Czech Republic, headed by 42-year-old FIFA referee Pavel Kralovec (assistants — Ivo Nadvornik and Tomas Macros, the fourth referee — Miroslav Zelinka). In his youth referee played football, but a severe injury (Achilles tendon rupture) obtained in 1993 forced him to quit the career of the player and, at the suggestion of his father, to go into refereeing. The kralovec judging matches of the 2012 Olympics and Euro 2016, according to the main engineer.
In previous years, the Czech referee eight times he worked the fights with the participation of Ukrainian teams: Fulham — Dnipro — 3:0 in 2011, Ukraine — Bulgaria — 3:0 in 2011, FC Porto — Dynamo — 3:2 in 2012, Poland — Ukraine — 1:3 in 2013, “Shakhtar” — “Manchester United” — 1:1 in 2013, Chelsea — FC Dynamo — 2:1 in 2015, Shakhtar — Braga — 4:0 in 2016, and Ukraine — Northern Ireland — 0:2 Euro 2016.
Pavel Kralovec
Farewell match Rosenberg
At the end of the Swedish-Ukrainian confrontation in the stadium will be a homecoming of football’s most famous player of the current “Malmo” — 37-year-old former striker for Ajax, Werder Bremen, racing and “BWA” Markus Rosenberg, who in 372 matches in the shirt of Swedish club scored 140 goals.
On this occasion, FC Malmo even released a special t-shirt with the image of former player of the Swedish national team (33 matches, 6 goals), which fans can buy in the club shop for 1000 Swedish kronor (about $ 10).
Markus Rosenberg in a t-shirt, released for a farewell match striker
The Stadium “Swedbank Arena”
The home stadium of malmö “Swedbank arena”, built on the site of the old arena that hosted matches of the world Cup 1958 and Euro 1992, are able to take international matches to 21 thousand fans (the name of the arena was sold to Swedish club Bank in 2007).
In 2009, the stadium, whose construction cost about 65 million euros, was attended matches of the European championship among youth teams (U21), including the final.
“Swedbank” is the fourth capacity arena in the country. More fans on the tribunes are able to make the stadium “clubs Hammarby and djurgården” capital “Tele 2 arena” (30 thousand persons), “Ullevi” in Gothenburg (43 thousand) and “Friends arena” in Solna (50 thousand), which his rivals take of AIK and the Swedish national team.
Home arena malmö
Day in history
In its history, the Dynamo three times European Cup matches held on 28 November and each time this day was lost: “the locomotive” (Bulgaria) — “the Dynamo” — 1:0 in 1979, beşiktaş — Dynamo — 3:1 (Rincon) in 2002, and Genk — Dynamo — 3:1 (Yarmolenko) in 2013.
Match highlights of the match Genk — Dynamo — 3:1 (28 Nov 2013)
“Dinamo” will play in Sweden after 41 years
Prior to the September game against FC Dynamo Kyiv and malmö in Kiev “Olympic” the only time the European Cup the way the teams crossed more than four decades ago. In 1978, the Swedes in the second round of the European Cup were of Kiev (0:0 away, 2:0) home and subsequently reached the final in Munich, where he lost to English “Nottingham forest” (0:1).
Highlights of the match Malmo — Dinamo — 2:0 (1 Nov 1978)
Dynamo with other rivals from Sweden do not intersect, but Malmo for another four faced Ukrainian opposition in the group stage of European competitions (one win and three defeats): Metalist — 1:4 at home and 1:3 away in 2001, and with Shakhtar — 1:0 at home and 0-4 on the road in 2015.
The Dynamo more expensive five times
According to the authoritative German portal transfermarkt. de, the Dynamo is more expensive than the total cost of the players Malmo five times (of 98.2 million euros compared to 18.9 million).
The Swedes more than others are Danish midfielder Anders Christiansen (1.5 million euros), another Dane, the player of defence Jonas Knudsen and the Icelandic midfielder Arnar Traustason (both 1.3 million) and Swedish striker Markus Antonsson, Midfielders Dane Soren Rieks and Swede Oscar lewicki and a Duo of Swedish defenders Erik Larsson and Felix Bama, whose contract belongs to the German “the Werder” (all — 1.2 million).
The six most expensive players of the Ukrainian club formed: Victor Tsygankov (20 million euros), Benjamin of Verbic, Vitaly Nikolenko (both 6 million), Salt (5 million), as well as Serhiy sydorchuk and Tamas Kadar (4.5 million).
At one time the most expensive footballer malmö Anders Christiansen has played four games for the Denmark national team
.
Photo of FC malmö, FC Dynamo, Getty Images
