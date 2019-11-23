Malmo punished by UEFA before the Europa League match with Dynamo
Newly minted Vice-champion of Sweden Malmo before a home match in the Europa League with Kiev “Dynamo” (28 November) has been subject to severe sanctions from UEFA for the behavior of fans during the September European meeting against “Copenhagen” (1:1).
For the use of fans pyrotechnics, throwing from the stands of foreign objects and blocking of the entrances to sector the Swedish club fined 66 thousand euros.
In addition, in the case of repeated violations (probation period — one year), a 21-strong “Swedbank Arena” close 5 thousand seats on the North stand. By the way, in the game against “Dynamo” the Swedes have already sold more than 19 million tickets.
According to the official website of Malmo due to various violations of the fans club in 2019 have already paid 190 thousand 500 Euro fines. With 19 fans allowed to attend home games.
Note that “FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the match Malmo — Dinamo, which will be a farewell for the 37-year-old striker Swedes Markus Rosenberg. In the first match in Kiev the team of Alexei Mikhailichenko, as you know, won 1:0
.
Photo of FC Malmo
