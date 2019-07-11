Malmö vs Ballymena United live streaming free: preview, prediction
Malmo – Ballymena. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (07/11/2019)
“Malmo” will host “Ballymina” on July 11 as part of the Europa League. Guests do not lose in seven meetings in a row. Will it be possible to extend the series?
Malmo
“Malmo” went great for 15 matches, where the “gays” did not know defeat, but in the last friendly against Lyngby the club lost with a score of 2: 4. In the native league “sky blue” are in the first place, having in its asset 34 points. In his field, the wards of Uwe Resler also act excellently, winning eight confrontations in a row.
The top scorer of the team Marcus Rosenberg this season scored seven times.
Ballymina
“Ballymina” does not lose in seven games in a row, in the previous game, beat “Runavik” (2: 0) on the sum of two meetings in the preliminary round of the Europa League. In friendly fights, the painters overcame Barry (2: 1). Away “sky blue” plays with varying success, alternating victories with defeats.
Team defender Connor Quigley will not play in this match due to injury to the metatarsal.
Statistics
Malmo have won eight home matches in a row.
“Ballymina” does not lose in seven meetings.
Malmo scores in 11 games in a row.
Forecast
According to our forecast, the owners look more confident and more aggressive, so the bet on them is optimal. “Malmo” in the home field performs excellently, having won eight games in a row. Ballymena is not ready to play with a higher level team, especially as a guest. Most likely, the game will be closed, but the “blue” will still be able to print the gate and more than once.