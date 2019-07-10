Maluma concert in Kiev were Ukrainian flag
Maluma concert in Kiev, July 8 took the stage with the Ukrainian flag.
The singer first visited the country and walked around Kiev. He walked around the capital and posted the video on Instagram, which admired the Ukraine.
In the video he said that he really likes the Ukrainian language, but he considers it complex. The Spaniard said from the stage in Ukrainian “thank you” and “the health”, writes unn.
The opener was made by Nastya Kamensky. They made a joint photo.