Maluma concert in Kiev were Ukrainian flag

| July 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Maluma concert in Kiev, July 8 took the stage with the Ukrainian flag.

Maluma на концерте в Киеве выступал с украинским флагом

The singer first visited the country and walked around Kiev. He walked around the capital and posted the video on Instagram, which admired the Ukraine.

In the video he said that he really likes the Ukrainian language, but he considers it complex. The Spaniard said from the stage in Ukrainian “thank you” and “the health”, writes unn.

The opener was made by Nastya Kamensky. They made a joint photo.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.