Mama Cody Simpson have approved of his romance with Miley Cyrus: “And in vain”
Miley Cyrus doesn’t hide the fact that her heart is again busy. The singer now is in a relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson, and their relations are developing rapidly. Recently beloved even received the main blessing from mom Cody.
The mother of singer Angie decided to share her emotions about the affair of the son in his Instagram. She published a joint photograph of Miley and Cody, complementing it quite a nice review. Angie admitted that when she sees the happy couple, she just can’t smile.
Your laughter and smiles on your faces light up my heart
― she wrote. In response to this, Cyrus sent her a large number of Emoji-hearts.
Mom Miley also left the party and supported the thoughts of Angie.
It also makes me smile. Love you, my dear friend,
― posted by Tish Cyrus in the comments. Thoughts of happy mothers supported and the fans of this couple. Many said that Miley and Cody are amazing people and wish them happiness.
But there were also those who did not think that Cyrus fits the Simpson. “He could find someone better”, “What nonsense! She will replace him with someone else in a week”, “He’s a good guy, I hope she doesn’t break his heart,” complained the subscribers.
But these condemnations are unlikely to care about themselves, Miley and Cody are just enjoying the time spent with each other.