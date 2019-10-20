MamaRika appeared on stage in mini skirt and top
The artist believes that a sense of humor to live not interested.
In the capital Palace “Ukraine” held a concert recording of the first in the autumn season “Evening quarter”, which was held with full house.
Humorous in addition to interesting programs, the audience has been waiting for musical gifts from celebrities. This evening was made by Tina Karol, MARUV and MamaRika.
MamaRika had chosen for their scenic image stylish bow. She was wearing a white suit with colorful hieroglyphics, which consisted of a jacket and mini skirt, black croptop, black socks and thick-soled shoes.
Your image of the singer complements the shiny decorations, high tail and bright makeup.
Her dancers were dressed in clothes with the same print.
We asked MamaRika, as it relates to the jokes about her. The star answered that she is not offended.
“I live with a comedian. The joke is my life style. I think that without humor to live not interested. Everything should be treated with humor. And I love the irony,” replied the artist.
MamaRika cool thinks that I’m over you. In addition, she also likes to joke about friends.
“Let it may be too, but to overcome our mentality that is always afraid of people look ridiculous: “what will people say?” — it’s good for our people. It’s better to be more humor over others, including over themselves. If you yourself postebatsya, when somebody starts to Troll, you’re not making it personal because you are your own critic,” admitted the singer.