MamaRika in an elegant white suit admired stylish way
July 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular Ukrainian singer Anastasia Kochetova, better known by his stage name MamaRika, together with her lover Sergei Sereda went to rest in Sunny Italy.
Despite the fact that a celebrity is already back in Ukraine, she continues to post pictures from vacation, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to womanel.com.
So, on his official page in Instagram the actress posted a photo where posing in elegant suit white. Your total white look, the singer added lacquer pumps heels, black crop top and chunky earrings. Hair 30-year-old singer chose to collect in the high beam.
Came out very impressive, isn’t it?
Since the publication of the photos gathered over 4 thousand likes and countless positive comments.