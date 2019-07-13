MamaRika in an elegant white suit admired stylish way

Popular Ukrainian singer Anastasia Kochetova, better known by his stage name MamaRika, together with her lover Sergei Sereda went to rest in Sunny Italy.

Despite the fact that a celebrity is already back in Ukraine, she continues to post pictures from vacation, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to womanel.com.

So, on his official page in Instagram the actress posted a photo where posing in elegant suit white. Your total white look, the singer added lacquer pumps heels, black crop top and chunky earrings. Hair 30-year-old singer chose to collect in the high beam.

Came out very impressive, isn’t it?

Since the publication of the photos gathered over 4 thousand likes and countless positive comments.

