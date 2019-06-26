Mammoths found a suitable place to live
With the development of modern science is cloning mammoths ceases to be fiction.
This project involved scientists from Harvard University led by Professor George Church.
It is known that the woolly giants became extinct about 10,000 years ago. But numerous remains, tusks, bones, and occasionally whole carcasses.
Due to the permafrost they were in such good condition that experts were able to identify the DNA reports .
Scientists have spent about 11 years at the genome. They have identified genes that helped ancient animals survive in the Ice age, providing a thick fur, fat layer, and other properties.
In the next phase it is planned to “transfer” these genes are of Asian elephants. It’s closest living relatives of mammoths. Despite the fact that these species are separated by thousands of years of evolution, their DNA is a match for 99.96%.
As a result, the researchers hope to get a hybrid that could survive in sparsely populated areas of Siberia. Strictly speaking, this animal will not be a mammoth, but will look and behave exactly like the extinct giant.
So Professor Church is planning to achieve two goals: to bring back woolly mammoths from obscurity and to protect Asian elephants, placing them in a new environment.
Scientists have noted that already have built in ancient genes into the cells of a modern Asian elephant in the laboratory, although these data are not published.