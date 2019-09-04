“Man of steel”: in Italy, a monument of Iron man
September 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
In the Italian town of sculptor Daniel basso erected a monument to the Iron Man.
In the Italian city of Forte dei Marma near Piazza Marconi, a monument to the Iron Man.
Writes KryptonRadio, author of the four-meter monument entitled “man of steel” is the sculptor Daniel basso.
The monument became part of a new exhibition of the sculptor. It is made of polished stainless steel and resembles the first prototype armor Iron Man.
“We pay tribute to Tony stark as a man who devoted his life to the struggle for the ideals in which he believed, reminding us that we are all heroes of our own time, a future of humanity depends on our decisions and we must each be a hero, “reads the inscription on the plate.