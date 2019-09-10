“Man of Tauride”: the story of the mysterious appearance and disappearance of a person from a non-existent country
This unexplained situation occurred in the mid-twentieth century, struck many people.
Odnazdy Tokyo airport revealed the most common passenger who arrived turned out to be from an unknown country called Taured. Of course, so no one heard, and surprised the staff began to question the man.
And before there was a strange man in the country massively lost all hours: they stopped for a few minutes and went again. Strange, isn’t it?
But man, when asked where is Toured, without thinking twice, showed on the map Andorra. A tiny European country.
In the interrogation room the man from Furedi spoke about his country and was extremely surprised that about it nobody has ever heard of.
When the situation dragged on, the decision was made to send a strange man to a hotel to continue the next day. Only then the room was empty, but the staff insisted that the room never left.
No one still knows what actually it was, but the story is very interesting.
What do you think?