Man, podzhegshih anime Studio in Kyoto, multipliers accused of plagiarism (PHOTO)

The man, who yesterday set fire to the Japanese anime Studio Kyoto, multipliers accused of plagiarism, media reported with reference to eyewitnesses.

According to the newspaper Mainichi, the arrested arsonist said that the animators stole his work. Investigators, however, could not confirm the alleged theft.

Arson animation Studio in Kyoto led to the deaths of 33 people, another 35 injured, including the suspect in the arson. Police planned to question the man after he wakes up.

Investigative sources said that the man suspected of committing the attack, 41 years old, he lives in an apartment in the district of Minuma to the North of Tokyo and have never worked in Kyoto Animation.. According to reports, in the past he was involved in the incident, after which hit a private rehabilitation center in Saitama Prefecture.

The investigators reported that the burn site was discovered two 20-litre container of gasoline, trolley, bag with several knives and a hammer. It allows to speak about premeditated attacks.

In addition, on July 14, the suspect threatened the neighbor with murder for allegedly, they produced noise in the apartment. Himself a neighbor said the noise, to prevent the suspect came from another apartment, and when both neighbors met to figure out the relationship, the suspect threatened to kill him, suddenly grabbed the neighbor by the collar and pulled his hair. Then the man returned to his apartment, and the neighbor immediately called the police, fearing threats. Also, August last year and March this year the man was taken to the police because of the noise in his apartment.

A fire in the Studio Kyoto Animation began yesterday at about 10:35 local time, when it employed about 70 people, including most filmmakers and animators. According to witnesses, they heard a Bang and then felt the smoke. Some told police that he saw a man, who cried: “Die,” and started the fire.

According to police, the arsonist poured into the Studio the fuel mixture maybe gasoline and torched it. Probably cotton happened when the fire reached the capacity in which the attacker has brought gasoline. In addition, the Director of the company Hideaki Hatta said about the many threats that came to the address of the company.

It is noted that the building where the Studio is Kyoto Animation, which caused serious damage. In extinguishing the fire were involved 30 fire brigades. The fire was extinguished within five hours, suffered second and third floors of the building.

According to The Bell with reference to the Agency AP, one of the most famous animation studios of Japan has lost a fifth of the staff, including leading entertainers and probably a significant part of the archive. Killed at least six art-producers and broadcasters of the animators that created major hits KyoAni. The Studio has canceled the premiere of the full length album “Free!”, scheduled for the summer of 2020.

The current arson is among the worst massacres in the history of Japan, surpassing the sarin attack in the Tokyo subway in 1995. “It’s too horrible for words,” said on the incident, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Sentai Filmworks, a distributor of works by Kyoto in the United States, announced a fundraiser to help the Studio. In two hours the account has collected almost 150 thousand dollars.