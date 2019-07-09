Man rescued after jumping into Niagara falls (PHOTOS)

Police reported that the man, fallen on the canadian side of Niagara falls, survived.

Niagara Parks police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers saw a man climbing a retaining wall and then jumped into the Niagara river and over threw him from the Horseshoe falls, the largest of the three, forming the Niagara falls on the canadian side.

Police report that the man was rescued from the lower basin of the Niagara river and taken to hospital with non-threatening to life injuries.

Law enforcement authorities described the man as a person in crisis, but additional details were not disclosed.