“Man-tree” with a terrible disease had the surgery and he returned to normal life (photos)
A resident of Palestine, from Gaza city had surgery to remove multiple growths in the hand. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.
It is reported that 44-year-old Mahmoud Talula suffering from verruciformis of epidermodysplasia where on the body there is a huge number of warts, due to which his skin resembles the bark of a tree. A Palestinian was difficult to live with this diagnosis: he suffered from severe pain for over ten years, and his appearance has confused passers-by.
A few years ago, doctors in Egypt, advised him to amputate his hands, but he refused. In 2017, the doctor removed Talula its warts, but later they started to grow again. After that, the doctors decided to cut out deeper the remains of the growths to avoid further mutation.
“The operation completely changed my life. Now I can play with their children, “—said Talula.
In the future, doctors hope to completely cure a man with the help of individual therapy. However, his condition is extremely rare and has no special methods of treatment, which complicates the recovery of the patient.
