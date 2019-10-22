Man Zodiac Sign dreams what would it seduced, who likes prostitutes, and who the business lady
If you really want you can do it.
It happens quite often that a woman wants to seduce a man. But how to do it that would not miss not know. But the Constellations of the Zodiac gift not guard, protect and help. Focusing on the representation of the horoscope of seduction to impress his chosen one — choose your demeanor.
How to seduce a Virgo man
Dreaming to be surrounded with care and provided comfort.
To conquer a man Virgo can readily come to his aid in any case, special treatment and care. The famous expression “love is like head first into the maelstrom” — not about your beloved. He will carefully analyze the feelings to the beloved, all laid out on shelves and will gradually begin to prove their feelings, and likely actions, not words. Virgin must know that you are ready to build a family, cozy home, ripe for long and serious relationship — he is not a supporter of novels and fleeting fads. You need to be able to support any conversation, sometimes to argue, and not just listen, nodding his head. Virgo is strictly related to bad habits, so Smoking it is better to quit.
How to seduce a Libra man
Unlikely to be able to resist the brave and resolute priestess of love.
Libra by nature, not conquerors, to attack the fragile but sophisticated heart vending graceful and elegant beauty unlikely. But if you take measures to make the first move, will surely appreciate it. The sign demonstrate to him your feelings, do not be stingy with kisses and gentle hugs, love often repeat words. But if a personal relationship will make a special cult, drop the modesty and complexes about sex, without delay, Libra will offer to marry — not to lose in any case such a precious treasure like you. Remember that answering their consent, you take forever committed to take all important decisions in my life instead of constantly oscillating Weights. But in the house, there will be no conflicts and clarify the relationship.
How to seduce a man Scorpion
Like independent and self-confident business lady.
Passionate Scorpio, a decent pair will become a modern business lady, have reached certain heights in business. Be charming, sexy, mysterious, but not in a hurry to share intimate and open — to read the book. Scorpio will lose interest almost immediately. The most important tip: never admit that I wanted to marry him. It is more efficient with a bored expression on his face, to drop the phrase that down the aisle you absolutely do not want. Then with a vengeance stubborn Scorpio will seek your hand and consent to a legal marriage. But you should try to be prepared for the fact that his mate, he most often looks like to a property, so will obey your will.
How to seduce a Sagittarius man
In search of not similar to other special ladies.
The merry of life and conqueror by nature, Sagittarius will immediately draw attention to stand out from the crowd the girl. It can easily inflamed by this love for the lady of another nationality just because she is not like the others. Words, there must be a certain thing that makes a woman unique and only one. Sagittarius not really know how to hide their emotions, noticed that he was staring adoringly at your slender legs in stockings — it is not cheek, and a sincere delight. The main in the relations, do not attempt to restrict the freedom of Sagittarius, he will give a tear. Better show that you are willing to follow him to the ends of the world.
How to seduce a man Capricorn
Love financially secure and educated intellectual.
Sympathy Capricorn can grow into love if you are not just talented, but also embody your skills. Don’t forget to tell him about his interesting hobby, especially if it brings you income. It will impress perseverance in achieving your goal. For Capricorn a slim figure or correct facial features — the question is not as important as knowledge, intelligence, education, ambition, steadiness, and your own opinions. They often choose older women. Get ready for the fact that the forehead can hear the question about your financial situation and your income. But once the Capricorn believes that to ask about such things of course, so he has you certain. The representative of this sign more than anything, does not tolerate criticism.
How to seduce Aquarius man
Choose a bold and outgoing girlfriend.
Aquarius — a true lover of all the bright, outstanding, extraordinary. He is inclined to idealize everything, in fact, his otdyhatelnoe the same. You have not to disappoint the gentleman at closer acquaintance. He needs a fun, outgoing girlfriend that is specific easy and fun to life, “rocking” with him floors all the possible events and get-togethers. His ideal is a light — hearted, romantic, compliant, sweet girl. Aquarius your heart will give into the hands of the one that pleased today, and not even thinking to build any Grand plans for the future. A special role in the life of Aquarius playing friends, so you need to exclude all sorts of ultimatums like “choose me or your friends” — it’s very high risk that the choice made will not be in your favor.
How to seduce a Pisces man
Prefer sexually uninhibited partner.
Mysterious Fish need intimate conversation. To arouse in them a genuine interest, just think about the occult, magic. If you are not strong in this question, Fish will help your soul be enlightened, increasingly falling in love with a mysterious smile (Yes, do not neglect such manners mysterious smile, it’s mandatory). Fish attract women are sensitive, especially if they are organized and tend to lead (those qualities they themselves lack). Prefer sexually more experienced partner. I love forbidden relationships and secret meetings, for example, with married ladies. Suspicious Fish often follow my lady to confirm once again its unconditional love and to dispel possible suspicions.
How to seduce Aries man
Ready to love a cheerful and patient optimist.
Aries love elegant women with good taste. To the disappointment of not changed his positive impression, the woman should not: behave in Intrusive, to be tedious, boring. Always initiated dates comes from the Rams. Don’t bother texting and calls, just wait, be patient. Aries are crazy romantic, a little windy ladies, easy on the rise.
Intrigue the Aries can be, being different each time — it could be a change of style, image, hairstyle, or perhaps a beautiful hat, completely change your appearance. Eradicate yourself from excessive modesty, sense compliments the RAM as a tribute. Do not seek in a relationship to become a leader is the prerogative of the Rams.
How to seduce a Taurus man
Appreciate the frankness, clarity and culinary skill.
We can say that through the stomach is the way to the heart of Taurus. Find out what he’s in favor of food, learn to cook them and just invite your partner to a romantic dinner and you will see how your chances will rapidly soar to the heavens. If in addition to the culinary skills you have a good figure and ample Breasts — all, the Taurus is not going anywhere, it will fall right at your feet, slain by the arrows of Cupid. He doesn’t like a mysterious woman, he wants to clearly understand who is associated — so there is no need of mystery, be fair, honest, natural, open. And good-natured Taurus will grant you a loyalty and devotion — it’s his straight distinctive features.
How to seduce a Gemini man
Looking for a clever and tireless beauty.
Freedom-loving changeable man-Twin is not so easy to seduce. In order to conquer the Twin you need to Shine in versatile knowledge and erudition to be a pleasant conversationalist, If you like a crowded party, party and party — you have an extra plus. If your object of affection invited you out on a date. Do not hurry to celebrate the victory, will be your appearance better immaculate Twin wants his mate to really “Shine”. It turns out that he needs a woman “2 in one” — and the beautiful, and clever.
How to seduce a Cancer man
In need of ideal love with well-bred girl.
You better be conservative in dress and in their behavior. Cheeky manners, excessive outdoor clothing, and inappropriate manifestation of all the senses, and harmless “USI-pusi” on people does not appeal to Cancer. Delicate, considerate, refined, and somewhat mannered nature for Cancer real the ideal. The woman he appreciates your understanding and support. Perfectly, if you know how to create coziness at home, cook, and… hold in their hands the reins of power, because the Cancer will certainly try to burden you with responsibility.
How to seduce a Leo man
Prefer a lady that can surprise him.
The heart of the king of beasts to gain a better compliments, or even just admiring glances. Ideally, he’s looking for a woman who is able to erect it on a pedestal, one that will worship him. Give him plenty to feel that he is the incomparable, the best. But you also should not be a gray mouse. Leo loves the original, so be creative, surprise him with his extravagant outfit, extraordinary decoration of antique. Be afraid to outshine their beauty of the king, find the middle ground: and bright, and catchy, but do not need to apply on the step of a pedestal, which firmly takes a long time and generous lion.