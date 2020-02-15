Manager of “Naftogaz” has made the award through the courts
Executive Director of “Naftogaz” Yuriy Vitrenko decided through the courts to achieve their award. This is what top Manager said on February 13 in the program “countdown” on channel “UA: the First”.
Vitrenko said that he had filed a lawsuit to the Pechersk court, that he paid the premium, and the victory in the Stockholm arbitration over Gazprom.
According to him, he offered the leadership of the country different solutions to this situation, but they did not react to it.
“I require Naftogaz’s obligations under an employment contract – payment of wages. This award is part of the salary according to the Ukrainian legislation, it is spelled out in my employment contract, and therefore should automatically be paid on 30 December (2019 – Ed.)”, – he explained.
Vitrenko hopes that the judgment will be fair and no one there “telephone” from the government will not.