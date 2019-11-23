Manchester city – Chelsea online stream match of the championship England
Saturday, 23 November, in the framework of the 13th round of the English Premier League will be a super match — Manchester city at the Etihad stadium, able to accommodate just over 55 thousand spectators, will take Chelsea.
The team in the current season
Manchester city after two consecutive League titles in England this season so far, the results are not impressive. Having the most expensive squad in Premier League (1.28 billion euros, which is 210 million more than the “Liverpool”), the team of Josep Guardiola is only in fourth place, behind leaders Liverpool on nine points.
Chelsea under the guidance of club legend Frank Lampard is located in the third place, one point ahead of just “Manchester city” and having the same number of points with “Lester”.
With whistle — one of the most experienced referee
The referee of the upcoming meetings scheduled one of the most experienced referees — 48-year-old Martin Atkinson. On matches of Premier League, the inhabitant of the small village of Darlington that in Yorkshire, has been working since 2005. In his record — finals of the FA Cup and League Cup, super Cup, has also worked on the final match of the Europa League-2014/2015 between Ukrainian “Dnipro” and the Spanish “Sevilla” (2:3).
Background
The forthcoming match will be 154-m in the history of confrontation between the clubs in all competitions. 53 victories in the asset “Manchester city”, 60 matches ended in favor of Chelsea, has been 40 draws (goal difference — 195:241 in favor of Chelsea).
Manchester city — with Ederson, but without Zinchenko
In the match with “Chelsea” the head coach “city” Josep Guardiola still cannot count on the Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko, in late October, who underwent knee surgery and continuing recovery. Also in the infirmary, the citizens have defender Aymeric Laporte and midfielder Leroy Sané, as a Ukrainian, having problems with his knees, and Bernardo Silva will miss the match because of suspension (the Portuguese were banned from the game for one game for… a joke in social networks against his teammate Benjamin Mendy).
But the coaching staff of “city” can count on the main goalkeeper of the Brazilian Ederson, who the last days are already trained in the General group without muscle pain.
The coach of “blue” Frank Lampard will not be able to play due to injuries to Midfielders Marco van Ginkel, Ruben Loftus-cheek and defender Antonio rüdiger and the participation of midfielder Ross Barkley and Christian Politica in question.
Forecasts bookmakers
Bookmakers in the upcoming fight give tangible preference to Manchester city. For example, “Favorite Sport” offers for victory of “citizens” ratio of 1.47, while the success of “Chelsea” estimates of 6.40 (draw — 4,90).
