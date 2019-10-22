Manchester city FC – Atalanta: online video goals of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, October 22, in Manchester, England at the stadium “city of Manchester” will take place the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League between the local “Manchester city” and the Italian Atalanta.
The team of Josep Guardiola has won both of the opening match of the group in the first round, “city” destroyed in Kharkiv, Shakhtar Donetsk (3:0), and then with a more modest score to beat at home Dinamo Zagreb (2:0).
As for the “Atalanta”, the debut in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe yet that doesn’t make sense from the Italians. Team Gianpiero Gasperini in the first round was beaten in Zagreb by the local “Dinamo” (0:4), and then at the last minute suffered a home defeat from Shakhtar (1:2).
The upcoming fight can be interesting for Ukrainian fans and even the fact of confrontation between the two players of the national team of Ukraine — “citizen” Oleksandr Zinchenko (though, as reported by English media, the participation of the player in question due to the illness) and the “BERGAMASCHI” Ruslan Malinowski.
