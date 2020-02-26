Manchester city has suspended the downward trend of English clubs in the knockout stages of the Champions League
Gabriel BOM Jesus and Riyadh of Mahrez
In the capital of Spain to “Santiago Bernabeu” was the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League between real Madrid and Manchester city.
The game ended strong-willed victory 1:2.
The main event match turned in the second half.
The account was opened by owners. At the end of the hour of playing time a systematic and consistent errors rodri, Nicolas Otamendi and Kyle Walker have used Vinicius Junior, who shared his altruism with team-mate ISCO – 1:0.
But the most interesting team left in the endgame of the match.
On 78 th minute Gabriel Jesus did the impossible, namely, won the air the captain of real Madrid Sergio Ramos and restored the status-KVO – 1:1.
After 5 minutes Daniel Carvajal in his own penalty area committed a sloppy foul on Raheem Sterling, and the Italian referee Orsato Daniele specified on 11-a metre mark. Kevin de bruyne was a cold-blooded – 1:2.
And after another 3 minutes, real Madrid were in the minority – a straight red card got the same Ramos who violates all the same Jesuse.
His win in Madrid the champion of England several altered negatively the emerging scenario the performances of English clubs in the first matches of play-off tournament to match in Madrid, all the clubs from the English channel the duels lost.
We will remind, Tottenham lost at home “Leipzig” 0:1, “Liverpool” has conceded on departure “Atletico” with the same score, but Chelsea at Stamford bridge was humiliated Bayern 0:3.
The team of Josep Guardiola was somewhat supported by the reputation of the clubs of the English Premier League. Note, in last season’s Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals half consisted of English clubs, and in the final met two representatives of the Premier League.