Manchester city have placed competitor Zinchenko for the position under quarantine
March 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Benjamin Mendy
Manchester city put their defender Benjamin Mendy is under quarantine after a family member of a player got to the hospital with symptoms of coronavirus, reports the Daily Mail.
The paramedics arrived at the house Mandy in Cheshire, then a relative of Benjamin was hospitalized with acute respiratory illness.
At the moment, the relative Mendy awaits the results of tests, including COVID-19, and the club with Etihad immediately decided to isolate the defender of France from the rest of the first team players as a precaution.
Note, Benjamin is a competitor of the Ukrainian Alexander Zinchenko roles.