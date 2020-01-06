Manchester city interested in another defender of the national team of Ukraine
Mykola Matvienko
The defender of Shakhtar and the national team of Ukraine Mykola Matviyenko has interested representatives from Manchester city, according to The Athletic.
In addition to Matvienko, the bulls are also interested in the defender of “inter” Milan Skrinar, but Matvienko looks more available for the Champions of England because the Slovak player only last year extended his contract with the Milan club until 2023 and the transfer amount can reach up to 70 million euros.
The current contract Matvienko with Shakhtar runs until the summer of 2021.
This season, the 23-year-old native of Nao in the 21st match of the Shakhtar scored 1 goal.
Recall the “Manchester city” is another player national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Zinchenko.