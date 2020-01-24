Manchester city is on the verge of exclusion from the Champions League – The Guardian
The home arena of Manchester city – Etihad
The trial chamber body, the club financial control body of UEFA (CFCB) has revealed large-scale violation of the club “Manchester city” of the rules of financial fair play (FFP), The Guardian reports.
If the fault is proved, the bulls face expulsion from the Champions League, says the publication.
It should be noted that reports of the club for 2012 and 2013, according to CFCB, are invalid. According to on, the club has spent nearly 180 million Euro, while the maximum allowable 45 million.
We add that these findings against the city were made by the consultants specifically assigned to UEFA in the spring of 2014 to further explore presented by the club reports.
The management of “citizens” strongly denies any wrongdoing. Moreover, in the case of punishment, they are ready to appeal in Sports arbitration court in Lausanne (CAS).
Recall, Manchester city were bought by Sheikh Mansour from the ruling family of Abu Dhabi in 2008, which instantly changed financial climate and the ambitions of the club.
Sheikh Mansour (centre)
The only title that did not submit the “citizens” is still the Champions League is the most popular club since the start of the project Mansur.