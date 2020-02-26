Manchester city lodged an appeal with the court of arbitration for Sport
Manchester city took the opportunity to appeal the decision of the independent Court of audit of the clubs of UEFA (CFCB) on the disqualification of the club for the next two seasons of the European Cup, the BBC reports.
The corresponding appeal was in the Sports arbitration court in Lausanne (CAS).
While CAS is not yet ready to call time of announcement of the decision in this case.
Earlier, Executive Director of Champions of England, Ferran Soriano claimed that their alleged violations of the “untrue”.
Recall that the English team were also fined 30 million euros.
The bulls committed serious violations of the rules for licensing and financial fair play UEFA, increasing sponsorship income in their accounts and the information on breakeven, presented UEFA between 2012 and 2016.