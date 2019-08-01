Manchester city presented a retro-shape in honor of the 125th anniversary of the club in which he will perform in the match of Supercup of England (video)

August 1, 2019
"Манчестер Сити" презентовал ретро-форму в честь 125-летия клуба, в которой он выступит в матче Суперкубка Англии (видео)

Champion of England “Manchester city” presented a new version of the form in which it will perform in the super Cup match of England with “Liverpool” which will be held on August 4 at the stadium “Wembley”.

The outfit is made in a not quite traditional, rich blue color with white trim. Its main distinguishing feature is the absence of the sponsor on the chest and other parts of the t-shirt is made in honor of the 125th anniversary of the club.

Vintage kit issued in the amount of 1894 copies.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.