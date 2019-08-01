Manchester city presented a retro-shape in honor of the 125th anniversary of the club in which he will perform in the match of Supercup of England (video)
August 1, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Champion of England “Manchester city” presented a new version of the form in which it will perform in the super Cup match of England with “Liverpool” which will be held on August 4 at the stadium “Wembley”.
The outfit is made in a not quite traditional, rich blue color with white trim. Its main distinguishing feature is the absence of the sponsor on the chest and other parts of the t-shirt is made in honor of the 125th anniversary of the club.
Vintage kit issued in the amount of 1894 copies.
Loading...