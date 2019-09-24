Manchester city recorded their biggest victory in the Premier League, scoring opponent 8 a “dry” head (video)
Champion of the English Premier League the last two seasons the club “Manchester city”, which celebrates this year anniversary – the 125th anniversary of the club in the 6th round, scored its biggest victory in the top division of England.
The “Etihad” was destroyed, “Watford” 8:0.
The overall result has faded even a hat-trick Bernardo Silva.
Bernardo Silva
Note that the defeat of the “hornets” did not help citizens to get closer in the standings to leading by Liverpool FC that his game also won at Stamford bridge they beat Chelsea 2:1.
Handicap between Liverpool and Manchester United, five points remained the same.