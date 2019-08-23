Manchester city released limitirovanie form in support of the LGBT community (photos)
Manchester city together with the technical sponsor, Puma made a special limited-edition soccer uniform, timed to the traditional annual Manchester Pride parade, which will be held today, reported on the official website of MS.
Puma previously had a contest for students of the University “Manchester Metropolitan” on the best shape design in support of the LGBT community.
In the end, on the back of a new set of “citizens” will host the LGBT flank, and in place of familiar names on the shirt will be marked with slogans such as “Football vs homophobia”, “Proud” and “Together we stand”. We add that the match of the 3rd round of the English Premier League “man city” will hold on Sunday in Bournemouth.