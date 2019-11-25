Manchester city – Shakhtar online stream of Champions League match
On Tuesday, 26 November, Manchester stadium, “city of Manchester”, able to accommodate just over 55 thousand spectators, will host the match of the 5th round of the group stage of the Champions League, in which local “Manchester city” will meet with Donetsk “Shakhtar”. The meeting will begin at 22:00 Kyiv time.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the meeting of wards of Josep Guardiola and Luis Castro, for which you will be able to follow the news.
Shakhtar are already in Manchester. No taison and Marlos
The delegation of the Ukrainian club came to Manchester in advance on Sunday evening. The bid team Luis Castro 20 players, 18 of which will be on the bench for the game.
Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov, Olexiy Shevchenko, Anatoliy Trubin.
Defence: Dodo, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Nicholas Matvienko, Ismaily, David Khocholava.
Midfielders: Taras Stepanenko, Alan Patrick, Victor Kovalenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Aunt, Marquinhos Cipriano, Marcos Antonio, Serhiy Bolbat, Manor Solomon.
Forwards: Daniel Sickan, Junior Moraes, Andriy Boryachuk.
Noteworthy is the absence of even the preliminary application of the leader of the Pitmen’s Brazilian taison. But Brazilian Ukrainian Marlos didn’t go to Albion because he received a red card in the previous match against Dinamo Zagreb.
David Khocholava with one of the coach’s assistants
Alan Patrick and ismaily
Brings bad luck referee from Slovenia
The UEFA Committee of umpires appointed to the match referee team headed by Slovenian Slavko Lincicum, who on the eve of the fight, November 25, celebrated its 40th anniversary. Category FIFA has since 2010, and during that time have met three times with the Ukrainian teams in UEFA tournaments. In all cases the success was on the side of the opponents of the Ukrainian clubs in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League-2014/2015 Kiev “Dynamo” in the match with two red cards gave away to the French “Guingamp” (1:2), at the same stage of the Europa League-2016/2017 Shakhtar lost at home to the Spanish “Celta” (0:2), and in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League 2018/2019 FC Dynamo Kyiv were destroyed in the London “Chelsea” (0:3).
Brings bad luck for the Ukrainian clubs Slavko Vincic
Standings in the group
After four rounds, Manchester city heads the group with 10 points. Victory in the match with “Shakhtar” guarantees citizens access to the playoffs from the first place. As for Shakhtar, the team of Luis Castro leads a bitter struggle with Dinamo Zagreb for second place. While the Donetsk club wins additional indicators, but any result other than victory in Manchester, in case of success of the Croats in Milan in the confrontation with Atalanta will put Shakhtar in a losing position.
Shakhtar are a confident leader, Manchester city in the pursuit of Liverpool
At the weekend the team played two more games in the national Championships. Manchester city on Saturday, November 23, in an incredibly tense duel beat at the home ground of Chelsea, conceding on a meeting course, to 2:1 (De Bruyne, 29, Mahrez, 37 — Kant, 21). This result allowed citizens to bypass the “blue” in the standings with 28 points to sit in third place — ahead of Liverpool FC (37 points) and Leicester (29).
As for Shakhtar, the Pitmen to prepare better for the match in Albion played their match of the domestic championship on Friday. One of the outsiders FC Lviv, gave battle to the team of Luis Castro — the first half ended in a draw, but after the break the class of the Donetsk club was above 4:1 in favor of “miners” (Moraes, 11, 53, 76, from a penalty kick, Alan Patrick, 86 — Tatarko, 25). Shakhtar still does not know defeat in the Premier League, a strong lead in the table ahead of the second Dynamo Kyiv on 13 points.
The composition of “Manchester city” more than more than nine times
According to authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the transfer value of the players of both teams compared to the fight of the first round of the group stage has not changed. As in September, the composition of the English “Manchester city” is more expensive than the total cost of the Shakhtar players more than nine (!) time of 1.28 billion euros against 137,4 million.
The English one is only Raheem sterling costs more than the entire composition of “Shakhtar”, — 140 million euros. Also in the top five of the most expensive players in British club included: Kevin de Bruyne (130 million), Leroy Sané and Bernardo Silva (100 million), and a summer novice “citizens” rodri (80). Note that the transfer value Oleksandr Zinchenko is 30 million euros, making it the most expensive Ukrainian footballer.
Most of the Ukrainian team are Ismaili (19 million), Aunt (15), Tyson (12), Marlos (11) and Taras Stepanenko (10).
Bookmakers do not believe in “Shakhtar”
The bookies give a distinct advantage in the upcoming duel masters. For example, the Ukrainian bookies “Favorite sports” take bets on the success of wards of Josep Guardiola with the coefficient of 1.17, the draw is estimated at 7.50, and the victory of “Shakhtar” — 15,0.
Day in history
In the history of UEFA, Shakhtar only once have his match on November 26. In the group stage of the Champions League 2008/2009, the Pitmen defeated on home ground Basel — 5:0, hat-trick scored Brazilian midfielder Jadson.
Video of the match
Recall that in the other match in group C on November 26 in Milan will play the Italian “Atalanta” and “Dinamo”Zagreb.
