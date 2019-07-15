Manchester city third day can not fly to China on a preseason tour
The players and coaches of Manchester city for several days can’t go to China for preseason camp, where they have, in particular, on Wednesday scheduled match of the Asia Trophy semi-final against the team of Andriy Yarmolenko – “West ham”, informs Sky Sports.
The Champions of England are in Manchester and are awaiting news from the carrier who transfers the flight to Shanghai since Saturday.
The delay is due to administrative problem with the travel agent who organizes the flight that clarifies the issue.