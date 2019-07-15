Manchester city third day can not fly to China on a preseason tour

| July 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

"Манчестер Сити" третий день не может улететь в Китай на предсезонный тур

Josep Guardiola
The players and coaches of Manchester city for several days can’t go to China for preseason camp, where they have, in particular, on Wednesday scheduled match of the Asia Trophy semi-final against the team of Andriy Yarmolenko – “West ham”, informs Sky Sports.

The Champions of England are in Manchester and are awaiting news from the carrier who transfers the flight to Shanghai since Saturday.

The delay is due to administrative problem with the travel agent who organizes the flight that clarifies the issue.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.