Manchester city to win the UEFA to the CAS court, hires a lawyer, who twice blocked Brexit
Lord David Pannick
Manchester city began to assemble a stellar team of lawyers to win UEFA court of arbitration for Sport (CAS), reports fapl.ru.
Recall, last week, UEFA dismissed the champion of England from European competition for two seasons and was fined 30 million euros for serious breaches of the rules of financial fair play.
The club with “Etihad” was from the beginning convinced of the bias of UEFA and the guilt still denies. Now the bulls are preparing an appeal to CAS.
For this “city” is going to involve under the banners of the world’s best lawyers to win this war with UEFA.
One of the stars in the legal team of “city” can become the Lord of David Pannick, which has the status of Queen’s counsel and crossbencher in the House of lords, and which in the past twice blocked the initiative of the government of Britain leaving the EU.