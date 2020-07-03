Manchester city took down the new champion of England – “Liverpool” (video)
“Manchester City” – “Liverpool”
The first match in the rank of the official Champions of the English Premier League season 2019/20 Liverpool held in Manchester against their only rivals the last two seasons – the “city”.
Lack of motivation affected the actions of Jurgen Klopp’s wards and they were very embarrassed at the Etihad – 0:4.
However, until the first goal Kevin de bruyne penalty on 25 minutes the visitors looked on the field, is clearly preferable, which cost only strike the post Mohamed Salah.
The goal of the Belgian has somewhat shaken the confidence of “red”, but they were still competitive. The determining factor in the match was Raheem Sterling’s goal in the 35th minute.
After doubling their advantage the team of Josep Guardiola finally release and showed all its power.
However, the opponent, as if being in the post-holiday hangover, allowed them to do it.
In the end, a major defeat the new champion from the champion the past two seasons, closed the program of the 32nd round of the Premier League.
Add that to Liverpool for the first time in may 2015, when he lost to “Drain” 1:6, missed 3 goals in the EPL for one half.