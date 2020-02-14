Manchester city two seasons removed from European competitions
Josep Guardiola
The Union of European football associations (UEFA) for the next two seasons (i.e. the seasons 2020/21 2021/22) has suspended FC Manchester city from European competition.
Also at the club fined in the amount of 30 million euros, according to the official website of the organization.
Sanctions imposed after it was found that the club violated the rules of licensing and financial fair play, increasing their sponsorship revenue report 2012 and 2016.
Also “citizens” misled UEFA and has not cooperated with representatives of the Trial chamber in the investigation.
The corresponding decision of the Trial chamber Manchester city can appeal to the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. If the club take advantage of this, the full text of the decision of the Trial chamber will not be published until the final CAS decision.
Also, at this stage in UEFA noted that refuse from comments.