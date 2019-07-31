“Manchester United” and “Juventus” have agreed to exchange their leaders – media
Paolo Dibala
“Manchester United” has agreed with Juventus for the exchange of Romelu Lukaku on Paulo Dibala, reports Sky in Italy.
The deal depends on consent of Argentine attacking midfielder of Juventus.
The parties settled the matter about the difference in the value of the 25-year-old Dibala (100 million Euro) and 26-year-old Lukaku (83 million), the newspaper notes.
At the moment the agent Paulo is in London to settle the question of the personal contract.
Note that Juventus ahead of inter Milan in the race for the signature of Lukaku.
Romelu Lukaku
Last season, Dibala played for Juventus, 42 matches and scored 10 goals and made 6 assists. Lukaku took part in 45 matches of the red devils, scored 15 goals and 4 assists.
