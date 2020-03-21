“Manchester United” and “Manchester city” came together to help the residents in terms of coronavirus
Some of the most bitter rivals “Manchester United” and “Manchester city” has demonstrated that in difficult times we must unite.
“Manchester United” and “Manchester city” will support local food banks to meet the increased demand from vulnerable people as a result of the coronavirus a pandemic,” reads the joint statement published on the official website of the “red devils”.
Clubs supported the initiative of the fans of both teams who raised money for food banks in the days of the matches, but now don’t do it due to the suspension of the season.
The clubs from old Trafford and Etihad donated 50 thousand pounds 19 local food banks for the protection of socially vulnerable groups of the population in the fight against coronavirus.