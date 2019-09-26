“Manchester United” announced a record annual revenue last year
Old Trafford
Financial success, “Manchester United” was brighter sports.
The club old Trafford has published a report for the last financial year, coinciding with the football season 2018/19, according to which earned a record of 627.1 million pounds, according manutd.ru.
The club recorded net profit in the amount of 50 million pounds.
And this, despite the fact that last season the red devils have changed coaches, made up of the English Premier League only in sixth place, was left without a trophy and without tickets for the Champions League.
However, revenues from broadcasts of matches Manchester United has increased by 18% due to, first, the new deal to show Champions League games.
The club has signed 10 new sponsorship deals.
In addition, according to the British media company of the Kantar Group, the number of fans and supporters of the club worldwide has increased to 1.1 billion.
At the same time, the annual salary of the employees of the club, including players, made up 332,3 million pounds, an increase of 36 million compared to last year.
For the current fiscal year “Manchester United” predicts a decline in the income of the club shall be 560-580 million pounds, and profit before tax of 155-165 million (this past fiscal year it amounted to 185 million pounds).
By comparison, last week Barcelona announced that for the first time to surpass the mark of 1 billion euros gross income (883 million pounds).