Manchester United bought the most expensive defender in world football (photo)

August 5, 2019
English “Manchester United” officially announced the transition of the 26-year-old player of defense “Lester” and England’s Harry Maguire. The transfer price amounted to 93 million euros (including bonuses amount can be increased to 98 million), which made the player the most expensive defender in football history.

The previous world record belonged to 19-year-old Dutchman Mattijs de Lehto, who recently moved from Ajax to Juventus for 85.5 million euros.

The Maguire contract, the asset is 20 matches and one goal in the national team Jersey, designed for 5 years with possibility of extension for another season. The salary of the football player “Manchester United” will amount to 220 thousand Euro per week. By the way, two years ago, “Leicester” paid player “hull” “only” 13.7 million euros.

Note that Harry will move to Manchester with his 25-year-old bride fern Hawkins is a gorgeous brunette as he described the girl edition of the Sun (by the way, two years ago, beloved footballer with honors he received a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy).

Hawkins and Maguire began Dating in 2011, when Harry played, “Sheffield United”. After seven years of relationship the couple got engaged football player proposed to his sweetheart in Paris in February 2018. In April 2019 and had a daughter.

Photo of FC “Manchester United”, Instagram

