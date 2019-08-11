“Manchester United” — “Chelsea” — 1:0: online broadcast of match of the championship England
Sunday, August 11, at the Manchester stadium “old Trafford” in the framework of the 1st round of the English Premier League will be held a supermatch — “Manchester United” will take the London “Chelsea”.
In the summer the Blues from the capital of England was headed by the legendary footballer Frank Lampard, who spent 13 years of playing in “blue” from 2001 to 2014, over 600 matches in all competitions. The encounter with the “red devils” will be a “baptism of fire” for the former captain of Chelsea and England after returning to his native club.
During the preparation for the new season of “Manchester United” took part in the International Champions Cup, in which he won all his matches — from Milan “inter” (1:0), London Tottenham (2:1) and Italian Milan (on penalties, regular time — 2:2). Chelsea were limited to only friendly matches, which spent a total of seven, and have suffered only one defeat (in Japan from the “Kawasaki” — 0:1).
Stream of megapatch — TV channel Setanta Sports of Ukraine and in the news.
