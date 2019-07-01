“Manchester United” fell by 1.3 billion pounds

| July 1, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

"Манчестер Юнайтед" подешевел на 1,3 млрд фунтов

The cost of the 20-times Champions of England club “Manchester United” dropped sharply in trading on the new York stock exchange, reports the Mirror.

Last week, shares of Manchester United closed at 14.24 pounds per share, at the time, as in the previous year one share of the club was worth about 21,82 lbs.

Thus, compared with August last year, the value of “Manchester United” dropped from 3.51 percent to 2.25 billion pounds i.e. 36%.

Recall that last season the club from old Trafford have not won a single title and finishing in 6th place in the English Premier League is not ranked in the current Champions League.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.