“Manchester United” fell by 1.3 billion pounds
July 1, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The cost of the 20-times Champions of England club “Manchester United” dropped sharply in trading on the new York stock exchange, reports the Mirror.
Last week, shares of Manchester United closed at 14.24 pounds per share, at the time, as in the previous year one share of the club was worth about 21,82 lbs.
Thus, compared with August last year, the value of “Manchester United” dropped from 3.51 percent to 2.25 billion pounds i.e. 36%.
Recall that last season the club from old Trafford have not won a single title and finishing in 6th place in the English Premier League is not ranked in the current Champions League.