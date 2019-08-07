“Manchester United” fined their leader for half a million dollars for obstinacy
One of the leaders of the attacks “Manchester United” Romelu Lukaku is training at home team Anderlecht, and refuses to return to his team.
The leadership of the “red devils” took the decision to fine the Belgian on 400 thousand pounds (485 thousand dollars.) reports the Daily Mirror.
Note that the current contract 26-year-old bronze medalist of the world Championship-2018 in the national team of Belgium runs until the summer of 2022.
Last season Lukaku played 45 matches in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and gave 4 assists.
