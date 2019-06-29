“Manchester United” for 45 million pounds signed 21-year-old defender

"Манчестер Юнайтед" за 45 млн фунтов подписал 21-летнего защитника

Aaron Van Missaka

The extreme defender of the “crystal Palace” and the youth national team of England Aaron van Missaka became a player of “Manchester United”, reports the club’s official website.

21-year-old signed with the “red devils” the contract for a period of 5 years with possibility of extension for 1 year.

According to preliminary data, the DOJ pay for Aaron’s 45 million pounds. His salary will be 80 thousand pounds a week.

Last season van Missaka he played 39 matches for the eagles in all competitions, scored with 4 assists.

Recall that van Missaka became the second acquisition of the club from old Trafford in the summer transfer campaign. Earlier, Manchester United for 15 million pounds bought from the Swansea 21-year-old Wales winger Daniel James.

