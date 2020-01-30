“Manchester United” for 82.5 million euros carried out the transfer of midfielder of the national team of Portugal
Bruno Fernandes
On the penultimate day of the transfer window “Manchester United” has completed the acquisition of the midfielder at sporting Clube de Portugal and Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes, according to the official website of Manchester United.
After passing a medical examination, Fernandes signed with the “red devils” a contract for five and a half years and an option to extend for 12 months.
United immediately paid over the 25-year-old Portuguese EUR 55 million. In addition, the amount of the bonus can be as high as 25 million, plus half the amount (5 million euros) of Agency costs will also be paid from the Bank account of Manchester United.
In 137 appearances for sporting, but the Portuguese has scored 63 goals and gave up 52 assists.
On account of his 19 matches for the national team of Portugal, which he won a historic first draw of the League of Nations the League in 2019.