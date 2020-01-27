“Manchester United” for the first time in 128 years scored 6 goals by six different players (video)
One of the authors goals – captain Harry Maguire
In the fourth round of the FA Cup “Manchester United” on the road beat club “Tranmer Rovers”, which is League One.
Wards of OLE Gunnar Solskjaer scored the hosts 6 a “dry” balls. Where did 6 different players – Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalat, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Marcial and Mason Greenwood.
Thus, Manchester United broke the club record, which was held in 128 years, according to Squawka Football.
We add that the red devils have scored five goals before the break. This happened for the first time since winning 6:1 over Arsenal in February 2001 – the day the fifth goal for Manchester United have recorded their current head coach. Last time “Manchester United” was 6 different scorers in the late nineteenth century in 1892, MJ beat “Vulverhempton” 10:1 thanks to goals from William Stewart, Alfred Farman, Robert Donaldson, Adam Carson, William Hood and James Hendrie.
However, then MU was called the “Newton Heath”.